WB polls: BJP candidate from Malda accuses TMC, Cong of April 18 attack

Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Days after being allegedly shot at during campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP candidate from Malda, Gopal Chandra Saha termed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC governance in the state 'jungle raj' and said that the attack was either carried out by the TMC or Congress 'goons'.



His remarks came after casting his vote for the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections at a polling booth in Malda on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, Saha said, "There was a public rally on April 18 in Sahapur where I was shot at. It was done by either TMC or Congress goons. There is 'jungle raj' here".

Saha was allegedly shot at while he was returning from campaigning on April 18. Saha, who received a bullet injury on his neck, was taken to Maldah Medical Hospital where he underwent an operation.

According to the BJP sources, Saha had gone to attend a workers' meeting at Sahapur Gram Panchayat when some miscreants shot at him while he was getting in his car.

Voting for the last phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began at 7 am.

As many as 283 candidates, including 35 women, are in the fray in the last phase of the assembly elections where polling is being held in 35 constituencies in four districts.

The 35 constituencies are spread across four districts. Among these, six are in Malda, eleven in Birbhum, eleven in Murshidabad and seven in Kolkata.

Over 84.77 lakh electorates, including 41.21 lakh women and 158 third gender persons, would be casting their votes at as many as 11,860 polling stations in phase VIII.

West Bengal is undergoing an eight-phased Assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

