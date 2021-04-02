WB polls: Mamata says BJP people are 'goons', calls herself 'paharadar'

Alipurduar (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people "goons" and said she was advised by doctors to take rest following her leg injury but she is campaigning as she does not want to give any chance to the BJP to play in the political field alone.



"Do you know why I went to a booth in Nandigram yesterday and sat there? All goons who had come from outside gathered there with guns. They were all speaking in some other language. BJP's people are goons," Banerjee said.

"We do not want BJP. Always remember I am your 'paharadar' (security guard)... My doctor advised me to take a rest. But I came out because I do not want to give any chance to BJP to play in the political field alone," she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief said her government increased tea garden worker wages to Rs 202 per day.

"Alipurduar district is now a new place for me. I know every part of this district. I converted Alipurduar sub-division to another district. I did a lot for the refugees. I increased tea garden worker wages to Rs 202. We have formed many development boards in this region," she said.

Banerjee also lashed out at the BJP for promising a separate board for tea workers.

"BJP has increased the prices of all basic commodities. BJP said they will form a separate board for tea. What will they do with the board? They are not doing anything, only giving false assurances. I will win. But I want 199 more seats to form the government. I will do everything that you want, but you have to give me your vote first," the TMC chief said.

"BJP Home Minister is trying to scare you. BJP is distributing huge money, hired more than 1,000 hotels and coming with gundas from other states," she added.

Polling for the third phase of eight-phased West Bengal will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

