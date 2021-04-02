WB polls: Mithun Chakraborty targets TMC govt over its 'poribortan' slogan

He said it is BJP's motto that there will be a change in the state and no violence will take place.While campaigning for BJP candidate Biman Ghosh in Pursurah here today, Chakraborty told ANI: "There was no 'poribortan' earlier, it was a lie. There will be a change now, there will be no riots or violence. This is BJP's motto."The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Thursday with an estimated 80.43 per cent voter turnout.A total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur went to the polls.Polling for the third phase of eight-phased West Bengal will take place on April 6.The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)