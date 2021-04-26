WB polls: PM Modi urges people to vote while following COVID-19 protocols

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the electorate in West Bengal to cast their vote while following all COVID-19 protocols in the seventh phase of the state assembly polls.



"The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal too urged people to vote for growth and development.

"As voting in West Bengal enters Phase-7, I urge all eligible voters to exercise their franchise and vote for growth and development of the state," Goyal tweeted.

Voting has begun in 34 constituencies across five districts of the state. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in this phase of the elections.

West Bengal had 81,375 active coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to the union health ministry. As many as 10,884 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the state.

The rapid upsurge of coronavirus has forced the Election Commission to prohibit roadshows, 'padyatras' and big public meetings in West Bengal.

Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22 respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)