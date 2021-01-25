WB polls: SC dismisses plea seeking to ensure free-fair elections, protection to opposition leader

New Delhi [India], January 25 (India): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking to ensure free and fair assembly elections in West Bengal this year. The petition also sought protection to the opposition leaders in the state.



A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the petition and granted liberty to the petitioner to approach other remedies available in law.

Advocate for the petitioner contended that the plea concerns the continuous violation of human rights in West Bengal and the systematic target of opposition leaders.

Muslim votes will play a huge role in the West Bengal elections and there is a systematic targetting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, said the advocate, adding that voters of Telangana have registered in Bengal, there are fake votes and any violation of fundamental rights can be brought before this Court.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Bhushan stated that this is not a violation of the petitioner's fundamental right and the plea can be filed under Article 32.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) had also asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to submit a detailed report on the action taken over the investigation into the alleged killing of BJP leaders.

The plea filed through advocate Vineet Dhanda sought direction to ensure safety of party workers belonging to opposition parties in West Bengal for free and fair assembly elections in 2021. The plea also requested for deployment of paramilitary forces in the State for free and fair elections.

The plea filed by one Puneet Kaur Dhanda sought direction from the Election Commission to submit a detailed report regarding bogus voters and also take steps to eliminate them. (ANI)

