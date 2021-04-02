WB polls: TMC delegation urges Election Commission to address issues related to EVMs, violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): A delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday met the Election Commission in Kolkata and requested it to address issues related to EVMs and violence allegedly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the second phase of the assembly elections.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, TMC leader Yashwant Sinha alleged that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) acted in 'complete departure from its duty to act impartially' under Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We have requested the EC to address the EVM issue and violence by BJP workers. It is the EC's responsibility to ensure fair polls. Despite their 'tactics', Mamata Banerjee will win in Nandigram and the TMC will win in the previous two phases," Sinha said.

He further said, "The CAPF, under the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah, has acted in a complete departure from its duty to act impartially, by being a mute spectator to continual violence perpetrated by the BJP, perpetrating violence and intimidating electors voting for TMC and inducing voters to vote for BJP."

The former union minister also called upon the EC to immediately act upon complaints filed during phases 1 and 2, and ensure that CAPF personnel against whom complaints were filed are not deployed for any election-related activity in the upcoming phases.

The TMC delegation demanded that the CAPF should maintain the sanctity of elections and act in a nonpartisan manner in accordance with the law.

On Thursday, amid violence during the second phase of the Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee arrived at a polling booth in Nandigram after allegations were made of booth capturing by the BJP.

Intense sloganeering was heard as Banerjee sat inside the booth, with loud iterations of the BJP's 'Jai Shree Ram'.

The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Thursday with an estimated 80.43 per cent voter turnout. A total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur went to polls.

Polling for the third phase of eight-phased West Bengal will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

