WB polls: TMC replaces candidate for Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced that it replaced its candidate for Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency for the ongoing election in West Bengal.



The ruling TMC announced the name of Rajen Sundas as its candidate for the constituency in Darjeeling district.

"All India Trinamool Congress would like to inform replacement of the candidate for Darjeeling District's Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly Constituency (No. 25) following the name of Rajen Sundas," read an official statement today.

Meanwhile, Assembly elections to the 294-member state Assembly is underway in the state.

The polls were scheduled to be held in eight phases that started on March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

