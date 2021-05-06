WB post-poll violence: 4-member MHA team to visit, assess ground situation

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Taking a serious view of violence after the Assembly poll results in West Bengal, the Union Home Ministry has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official, to visit the state and assess the ground situation.



The team would reach the state today.

On Wednesday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary reminding him of the letter written on May 3 to check the post-poll violence and also to provide a report on the incidents.

According to MHA sources, the ministry did not receive any report yet and violence continues as the state government has not taken any step. MHA in its successive letter directed the West Bengal Government to take all necessary measures and submit a detailed report immediately.

"All necessary measures should be taken and a detailed report to be submitted immediately. If not submitted, it will be viewed seriously," the sources added.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the Assembly elections declared on May 2. BJP alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. (ANI)

