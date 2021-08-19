WB post-poll violence: BJP welcomes Calcutta HC order, says party only wanted to bring justice to victims

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Welcoming the decision of Calcutta High Court of court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that only aim of the party was to bring justice to the families of the victims.



BJP also slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government stating that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not able to prevent the post-poll violence in the state, nor she was able to bring justice to the victims.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, addressing a press conference here said: "The only aim of BJP is to bring justice to the victim families and women. The BJP had raised the demand for financial help to the victims who belonged to the economically weaker section. The Calcutta High Court has also said in the decision that financial assistance should be given to the families of the victims."

"It is our priority to bring justice to the victims of post-poll violence in West Bengal. BJP is going to support them till each and every victim gets justice," he added.

The Calcutta High Court, earlier in the day ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

In July, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team probing the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal had submitted its final report to Calcutta High Court.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. The Calcutta high court eventually took cognizance of the matter and asked the NHRC to examine all the cases of alleged violence. The seven-member committee submitted its final report on July 13. The state government later filed an affidavit, refuting the charges while alleging that the report was politically motivated. (ANI)

