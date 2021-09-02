WB post-poll violence: State appoints 10 IPS officers to assist SIT

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 2nd, 2021, 15:30:03hrs
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 2 (ANI): The government on Wednesday appointed 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers (zone-wise) to assist the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the post-poll violence, informed West Bengal Home and Hill Affairs Department.

The Calcutta High Court on August 19 ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The High Court also ordered to set up SIT for investigation of relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.
The five zones are headquarters, north zone, west zone, south zone and Kolkata Police. (ANI)

