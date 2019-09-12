WCD extends last date of nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has extended the last date of nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020, till September 30, 2019.

According to the Ministry's press note, these awards are presented by the President of India on the week preceding the Republic Day, every year.

The Prime Minister also felicitates the awardees, who participate in Republic Day Parade on January 26, at Rajpath in New Delhi.



Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is instituted by the WCD Ministry to felicitate meritorious children, individuals and institutions of the country are given under two categories, Bal Shakti Puraskar, and Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

The Bal Shakti Puraskar aims to give recognition to children who have made extraordinary achievements in various fields including innovation, scholastic, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery, whereas the Bal Kalyan Puraskar is given as recognition to individuals and institutions, who have made an outstanding contribution towards service for children in the field of child development, child protection, and child welfare.

The nominations of the deserving candidates should be submitted only through online mode on the web portal www.nca-wcd.nic.in. (ANI)

