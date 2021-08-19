WD leads overall Internal SSD market in India in Q2

According to Cyber Media Research (CMR), the India Consumer Internal SSD market (SATA & PCIe/NVMe) shipments witnessed a 15 per cent decline when compared to the first quarter. On an year-over-year (YoY) basis, the overall market registered a significant 317 per cent growth.

"Regional lockdowns due to second Covid-19 wave led to this quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline. However, the market recorded highest shipments in H1 2021 ever because of the significant contribution by the leading brands and notable rise in shipments of the lesser-known brands," Shipra Sinha, Lead Analyst, CyberMedia Research, said in a statement.

"Increased SSD popularity due to remote working and learning trends has encouraged new entrants in the segment trying to capitalize the opportunity. On the other hand, external SSD shipments were up due to their increased affordability," Sinha added.

In the overall India Consumer Internal SSD market, WD captured 14 per cent market share followed by Crucial capturing 11 per cent and Kingston at third position with 9 per cent share.

In the External SSD market, Samsung stood at the top spot with 53 per cent market share followed by WD at 40 per cent.

WD shipments increased by 4 per cent QoQ, while Samsung shipments grew 8 per cent QoQ. Seagate captured the third position with 6 per cent market share, with its shipments growing 8 per cent QoQ.

CMR anticipates the Internal SSD market to grow 30-35 per cent YoY by the end of 2021 on the back of increased SSD awareness, superior features over traditional HDDs and cost effectiveness. External SSDs are also expected to grow 50 per cent YoY on a small base.

