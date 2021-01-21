We are apolitical, says BSF on TMC's allegations of being used to threaten voters

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said the force was "apolitical" in response to allegations made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) that met a full bench of the Election Commission and claimed that the BSF was intimidating people in border areas of West Bengal to cast their votes in favour of a particular political party.



"We told Election Commission (EC) that the BJP is sending BSF to nearby villages of the border. They are using it to terrorise people so that people vote for them. EC said that they have their own way to cross-check it," said TMC leader Firhad Hakim after meeting with Election Commission of India officials to discuss issues related to the upcoming Assembly Elections.

"Border Security Force (BSF) is an apolitical force," the statement by BSF said.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30. The elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 Assembly seats. (ANI)

