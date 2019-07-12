We are confident of proving majority : Anitha Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Even as her husband and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy sought permission for facing a floor test in Karnataka Assembly, Anitha Kumaraswamy said that she is confident that JD(S)-Congress coalition will prove its majority on the floor of the House.

"We are confident of proving majority and all those MLAs who have resigned will definitely come back. I know they will realise their mistake," said Anitha, JD-S MLA representing Ramanagara constituency."The ball is now in the Speaker's court and he will have to take the decision after getting convinced," she added.Meanwhile, one of the rebel Congress MLAs,. B C Patil, who is in Mumbai, said that there was no going back and they would abide by the order of the Supreme Court."We will abide by the Supreme Court order. Our decision is final. There is no going back," said Patil.Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had ordered a status quo until Tuesday on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation and not proceed with the applications for their disqualification. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Deepak Gupta will again hear the matter on Tuesday.The bench had on Thursday directed the Speaker to meet the rebel MLAs who were asked to give their resignations afresh in person. The speaker met them and took their resignations but did not take any decision saying he has to follow procedures and satisfy himself whether they were genuine and voluntary.The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had earlier this month slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs. (ANI)