We are going to contest on our own in local body elections, no question of alliance: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) Chief, HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday stated that his party will be contesting alone in the upcoming election for local bodies in Karnataka.

Gowda while speaking to ANI said, "We are going to contest on our own. There is no question of any alliance with anybody in the coming local body elections in the state."

Further speaking on the Supreme Court's hearing on the petition filed by 17 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD (S) MLAs, Gowda stated, "We are going to wait for Supreme Court's verdict and if there will be elections for 15 constituencies, we are going to contest."Gowda also asserted that as per the surveys conducted by various agencies, Shiv Sena and BJP alliance might get the majority."I am not going to bother about the election results of Haryana and Maharashtra but as per the survey conducted by various agencies, Congress and NCP may not get the majority and Shiv Sena and BJP might get the majority," said Gowda.Gowda further mentioned about the damage caused across various parts of North Karnataka due to heavy rains."I know that severe damage has occurred in various parts of North Karnataka due to heavy rains so it is up to the state government to take all necessary steps. We can only demand the state government to take necessary measures. I have written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue," said Gowda. (ANI)