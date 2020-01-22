We are going to file FIR against Collector, SDM, says Chouhan on Rajgarh incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that he is going to file an FIR against the Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for allegedly beating up BJP workers during a rally.

In a video, Rajgarh Collector Nivedita was seen preventing BJP workers from holding a demonstration in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Rajgarh on Sunday.In a tweet, Chouhan said, "Today we are going to register an FIR against the Collector and the SDM. We want action against them according to rules. Self-regulated law will not operate here that anybody can slap anyone.""The Supreme Court has said that section 144 cannot be imposed to curb anyone from expressing his ideology," he said.On Sunday, there was a clash between police and BJP workers, who were carrying out a 'Tiranga rally' in support of the CAA in Rajgarh.According to police, permission was not granted for the rally due to the imposition of Section 144 in the region. However, the BJP workers and local leaders held the rally without permission.One of the protestors with a head injury, who was seen bleeding, had said that police assaulted him, following which many demonstrators raised slogans against the police administration. (ANI)