We are in talks with Myanmar for repatriation of Rohingyas: Hasina

"We follow the foreign policy of the Father of the Nation -- 'friendship to all, malice to none', and our government is very active to take the inter-country relationships to the highest level," Hasina said while attending the graduation ceremony of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) 2020-2021 course via video conferencing from Ganabhaban here on Thursday.

The Premier reiterated Bangladesh's foreign policy of friendship and renewed calls for the repatriation of the forcibly-displaced Rohingyas through discussions with neighbouring Myanmar.

Mentioning the historical role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Prime Minister said: "We are moving forward by maintaining good international relations in line with this policy. Today, no country can claim that it has a hostile relation with Bangladesh."

"Despite various limitations, including internal resources, we have started responding to the call of endangered humanity and are also pursuing friendly relations with everyone.

"Bangladesh wants repatriation of Rohingyas immediately."

Hasina said, "We are in talks with Myanmar over the repatriation of its citizens through negotiations. We are doing this with a friendly attitude. But we will definitely call out those who are wrong. We want them to take back their citizens."

"In the interest of regional security and development, we have not engaged in any conflict with anyone over providing shelter to the forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens and are making arrangements for their return."

The whole world has heaped praise on Bangladesh for providing shelter to the displaced Myanmar nationals, the Prime Minister added.

More than 700,000 Rohingyas took refuge in Bangladesh within a few months after the start of a military crackdown in their home state of Rakhine on August 25, 2017. They have joined the 400,000 Rohingyas already present in the country.

Facing pressure from the Bangladesh Prime Minister, the Myanmar government signed an agreement with Bangladesh in late 2017 to take back the Rohingyas but the repatriation process has so far failed to get off the ground.

Recently Myanmar has agreed to make arrangements to ensure that the Rohingyas can return to their homeland with security, dignity and civil rights.

