We are sticking to old fines under Motor Vehicles Act: UP Transport Minister

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Amid public outcry over the imposition of hefty fine under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Ashok Kataria on Thursday said the state government is 'relaxing the fines for now.'



Speaking exclusively to ANI, Kataria said: "We are relaxing the fines for now. We are sticking to the old fines. We will wait for the Centre to give its final nod."

Commenting on the FIR against journalist Pawan Kumar Jaiswal for exposing irregularities in the Mid-Day meal scheme, he said that under the BJP regime, the police are carrying out their responsibilities properly.

"Whenever the BJP rules Uttar Pradesh, the law does its work properly and in an unbiased manner. The authorities do not work in favour of anyone," he said.

He also targeted the opposition, saying: "Akhilesh Yadav, BSP, and Congress leaders only talk about the people-centric issues but do not focus on actual issues." (ANI)

