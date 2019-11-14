We are trying to take AYUSH to every home: Shripad Naik

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik, on Thursday said that they are trying to take AYUSH treatment to every home in India.

"We are trying to take AYUSH to every home. Our doctors are helping out people with AYUSH schemes in every health centre, at district community hospitals too," Shripad Naik said.



"I can say today that people are getting more and more interested in AYUSH. We have started an All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi in 2016. People's interest has increased. Nearly 2000 people visit the OPD every year. Our doctors are serving them. The infrastructure that we have today is not enough. Therefore we have started a process of starting a district hospital in every district. Work on at least 100 hospitals has started and is in completion stage," he added.

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying under AYUSHMAN Bharat, he has sanctioned 12500 wellness centres.

"These wellness centres will have all facilities and technologies and doctors will be able to work at villages and taluka centres," he said. (ANI)

