'We demand immediate reinstatement of Internet services at Delhi borders': Samyukta Kisan Morcha

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday demanded the immediate reinstatement of Internet services at Delhi borders.



"The government's efforts to suppress the voice of disagreement continue. Along with the agitating farmers, media persons and local people are facing a lot of troubles due to the internet ban," the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.

"Especially students are facing a big problem as their exams are coming soon. On one side the Government of India propagates the plans like Digital India, but on the other hand, the people of the country are being deprived of the Internet," it added.

SKM alleges that the Centre wants to globally suppress the farmers' protests by citing it as an internal matter.

"This movement is getting continuous support from the nation and the world. It is shameful that the government wants to suppress it by citing it as an 'internal matter'. Those who are showing solidarity with the farmers are being trolled on social media, which is condemnable," SKM stated.

SKM said that the movement is completely a farmers' movement and we oppose all the baseless allegations against the farmers.

"This movement has been completely apolitical from the beginning and will remain apolitical. The leader of any political party is not allowed to speak from any stage of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. The support of political parties and leaders to this movement is welcomed, but in no case, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's stage will be allowed for political leaders," the release stated. (ANI)

