We demand restoration of full statehood to J-K: Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the party workers in Srinagar on Tuesday, said that we demand the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and revival of the democratic process of elections here.



Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day tour to the Union Territory and was in Srinagar to inaugurate the new party office there. "My family used to live in Allahabad and before that, they used to live here. I have not been here much but I understand you a little bit. I have a bit of Kashmiriyat inside me as well," said Gandhi.

He further stated that the strength of the J-K people is brotherhood and their way of living and that anybody spreading hatred will never be accepted by the people here.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad ji asked me to raise the issue of Kashmir in Parliament. But I want to tell that we are not allowed to speak there. There are many issues like Pegasus, corruption and unemployment that I want to raise. But we are not given a chance to speak," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Today, it is not only J-K but every institution of the country like the judiciary, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha that is being attacked. The media is being threatened and they are scared of portraying the truth. The process to improve J-K that had begun in Congress regime has been hurt badly," he added.

Gandhi further stated that he supports the restoration of full statehood and free and fair elections in J-K and his office in Srinagar will be a new beginning for the party in the Union Territory.

"I will fight against Narendra Modi and his ideology of violence and dividing India. I will fight against hatred and fear. Congress is a party that spreads love and peace. I will soon visit Jammu and Ladakh as well," he further said. (ANI)