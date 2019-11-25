We did not receive any prior notice: Suspended Congress leader Siraj Mehndi cries foul

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Congress leaders were not given any notice and did not know the reason behind the expulsion said Congress leader Hazi Siraj Mehndi on Monday.

Congress party on Sunday had expelled 10 of its leaders including several former state ministers and AICC members for six years for indulging in acts of 'indiscipline'

"We did not receive any notice from the party so how are we supposed to answer. I learned about it from the media. This is a game that they are playing. Leaders in huge numbers have been suspended so we will do a press conference and will bring down the issue. Senior Leaders have also been suspended so we will surely take a meeting on this," former MLC Siraj Mehandi told ANI.Mehandi on Sunday had said "We have been working for the party for over 40 years. We want youth leaders to be promoted in the party but where shall we go now at this state?"The expelled leaders include former MP Santosh Singh, also an AICC member, former Uttar Pradesh Home Minister Ram Krishna Dwivedi, AICC member and former state minister Satyadev Tripathi.Others include AICC members Rajendra Singh Solanki, MLA Bhudahr Mishra, former MLAs Vinod Chaudhary, Nek Chandra Pandey, and former UP Youth Congress president Swayan Prakash Goswami."It has come to the knowledge of the UP Congress Disciplinary Committee that you all are continuously and publicly opposing some decisions of AICC related to UP Congress Committee by holding meetings. These meetings have maligned the image of the Congress party. This conduct of yours is in violation of the party's ethics and policies," read the order.It order added, "Disciplinary Committee had been served a notice, seeking your responses in 24 hours. The party is not satisfied with your replies. Therefore, you are being expelled for six years under disciplinary rules."The Congress had served the notice to defaulting members on November 21. (ANI)