We hail the support of NCP MLAs: BJP leader Girish Mahajan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 23(ANI): As the high-octane political drama unfolds in Maharashtra, BJP leader Girish Mahajan said that NCP legislative party leader Ajit Pawar gave the letter of support of his party MLAs to the Governor which implied that "NCP MLAs support BJP".

His statement comes in the backdrop of NCP chief Sharad Pawar outrightly denying his party's support to BJP for government formation in Maharashtra, going on record to outline that Ajit's decision to support the BJP for government formation was his "personal decision" and not that of the NCP's.Mahajan said that the BJP hails support of over 170 MLAs and will give a stable government for 5 years."We will prove our majority with the support of over 170 MLAs. Ajit Pawar has given a letter to Governor about the support of his MLAs and as he is legislative party leader of NCP, which means all NCP MLAs have supported us," said Girish Mahajan.In what can be termed as a surprising development, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)