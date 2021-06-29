We have a proactive approach in combating sexual exploitation of minors: Twitter

A Twitter spokesperson said, "Twitter has a zero tolerance policy towards child sexual exploitation (CSE) and we have a proactive approach in combating sexual exploitation of minors on our service."

The statement came regarding the FIR registered by Delhi Police's cyber cell in connection with 'child pornographic contents' on Twitter.

"We have been at the forefront of responding to the evolving challenge of preventing the exploitation of children on the Internet and will continue to aggressively fight online child sexual abuse, as well as invest in the technology and tools that are essential to stay ahead of this issue.

We will continue to invest in proactive detection and removal of content that violates the Twitter Rules and work with law enforcement and NGO partners in India to tackle the issue", Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter uses PhotoDNA technology, our own proprietary tools, and other systems to detect behavioral signals and remove media; which also, in many cases, helps to remove new accounts linked to this type of content before they have even sent their first Tweet.

All viewing, sharing, or linking to child sexual exploitation (CSE) material, regardless of the intent, contributes to the re-victimization of the depicted children and is prohibited on Twitter.

This includes media, text, illustrations, or computer-generated images. This also applies to content that may further contribute to the victimization of children through the promotion or glorification of child sexual exploitation. For the purposes of this policy, Twitter defines a minor as any person under the age of 18.

In 2019, Twitter launched a feature in our search prompt that is aimed at deterrence of child sexual exploitation (CSE).

The prompt was developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and NGOs in India to blacklist specific CSE search keywords in Hindi, English, Bengali and Kannada.

