We have carried out more development works than promised in last assembly polls: Haryana Chief Minister

Narnaul (Haryana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that development works carried out by his government in the last five years are more than it promised in the last Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally here, Khattar said that his government has done more than it had promised in every field including electricity supply, employment and agriculture.



"Today, 24-hour electricity is being supplied to 4,137 villages of the state. Youths in Haryana have got jobs in a transparent manner," an official communique quoted him as saying.

Listing his government's achievements, he further said: "Old pump and machinery have been replaced by spending an amount of Rs 143 crore on the lift irrigation project in South Haryana. As a result, water has reached the tail ends of more than 300 canals."

Urging the people to adopt an honest approach in public life, he said that the people should get electricity meters installed outside their houses to get round the clock electricity supply, stop electricity theft and pay the outstanding bills. (ANI)

