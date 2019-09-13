We have done it, yet again: ABVP on DUSU polls victory

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday thanked the students for making the organisation win in the recently held Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

Taking to Twitter, the RSS-affiliated ABVP thanked the students for "reaffirming their faith" in them."We have done it, yet again! We thank the students of Delhi University for reaffirming their faith in our leadership & choosing #ABVP4DUSU. Congratulations to karyakartas of @ABVPDelhi @ABVPDUSU for relentless efforts that won us 3 of 4 seats in #DUSU! #ABVPWinsDUSU #ABVPRocks", the ABVP tweeted.The ABVP today swept the DUSU 2019 elections, bagging three seats while Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) only managed to win one seat.ABVP candidates Akshit Dahiya (President), Pradeep Tanwar (Vice President) and Shivangi Kherwal (Joint Secretary) emerged victorious from the ABVP and Ashish Lamba (Secretary) won from the NSUI.The voting percentage recorded in the DUSU elections was 39.90 percent this year against the 44.46 percent voter turnout last year.For the DUSU President's post, Dahiya garnered 29,685 votes while NSUI's Chetna Tyagi finished second with 10,646 votes.For the post of Vice-President, Tanwar won with 19,858 votes while Kherwal obtained 17,234 for the post of Joint-Secretary.Lamba, the sole winning NSUI candidate, secured 20,934 votes for the post of Secretary.The main parties which were in the fray were Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI), RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA). (ANI)