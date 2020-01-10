We have faith in the words of BS Yediyurappa, says BJP MLA on K'taka cabinet expansion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Amid Congress targeting the Karnataka government over non-expansion of the state Cabinet, BJP MLA from Chikkaballapur constituency K Sudhakar on Friday expressed confidence in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"We have hope in the words of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He stands by his words and therefore we will wait," Sudhakar told reporters here.



There had been speculations of a Karnataka Cabinet expansion taking place in the beginning of 2020.

The expansion is likely to take place for many of portfolios held by the Chief Minister with the 12 recently elected MLAs also expected to be accomodated. (ANI)

