We have finished organised crime in UP: Yogi

"Security is fundamental to development, and criminals act as deterrent to creating a harmonious atmosphere for the society. We gave the officials a free hand in containing crime and criminals," the Chief Minister said while addressing a function in Gorakhpur on Friday.

Gorakhpur (UP), March 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that his government has put an end to organised crime in the state.

Inaugurating a slew of development projects in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said that the focus of infrastructure development is also on providing basic amenities to the people and improving the economy of the state.

"There can be no alternative to development. The state Budget for 2021-22 is development-oriented and lays stress on employment generation. Every city, town and village in the state has got the benefit of developmental projects," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the fertiliser unit that had shut own in Gorakhpur in 1990 would restart by July this year.

"Farmers in the region will get fertiliser and the youth will get employment. We have provided employment to four lakh youth in the government sector while 35 lakh youth have got jobs in the private sector. The MSME sector has played an important role in this," he said.

The Chief Minister announced that a plastic park would be set up in Gorakhpur soon, which will create 25,000 jobs for the youth.

He also underlined the increase in air connectivity to and from Gorakhpur, saying this would give further impetus to development.

