We have to evolve through self-regulation of justice system: Chief Justice of India S A Bobde

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Monday said that all wings of the judiciary should push for ensuring that the process of giving justice is not hindered in the country.

"We have to take stock of ourselves. But we also have to take stock of what we can do, so that justice does not get blocked. We have to evolve through self-regulation of our system for fulfilling our true purpose," Bobde said at the felicitation function organised by the Bar Council of India in his honour.



"Justice has to be done to the last man and we have to ensure that we use it properly," he added.

Advising the lawyers present at the event, the CJI said, "The duty of a lawyer, is to help the law arrive at the truth, not for him to prove that his client is correct."

The CJI also thanked the members of the Bar Council for holding the event in his honour.

"The oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan is one thing and it is today that I feel I have become the CJI," he said after the welcome given to him by the members, state members and other functionaries of the Bar.

