We humbly accept the people's mandate: Rahul Gandhi

"We humbly accept the people's mandate. Sincere gratitude to our party workers and the millions of people who supported us on the ground. We will continue to fight for our values and ideals. Jai Hind," Gandhi tweeted.

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) After the Congress lost the Assembly elections in four states, party leader Rahul Gandhi said he accepts the people's mandate.

The Congress lost all the Assembly elections except in Tamil Nadu where the party is in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference on Sunday released a statement and said, "The Congress will definitely study the results and all the reasons diligently. We are committed to correct our mistakes and do appropriate course correction."

"We recognise that the election results are not as per our expectations, particularly those of Assam and Kerala," he added.

Surjewala said, "People's mandate is the final word in democracy. People of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have given their democratic mandate for the next five years. We accept the verdict with humility and a sense of responsibility."

The Congress released a statement, saying,"The party had lost the elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal but we have neither lost our morale nor our resolve or the determination to continuously become people's voice in these times of unprecedented calamity."

"We take this opportunity to recognise that our workers and leaders worked unitedly on the ground and gave their best, yet the people's verdict was not in our favour. Congress party and its workers have a deep rooted personal connect with the people of the country, particularly in the five states where elections were held. We shall endeavour and work harder to build greater faith and affinity between the party and the people. We shall fulfill our commitment of a responsible opposition in both Assam and Kerala to raise people's issues, inside and outside the Assembly," Surjewala said.

The Congress also congratulated the people of West Bengal, who have decimated the vicious divisive agenda as well as the money and muscle power of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They have chosen peace and brotherhood over division and hatred. While the Bengal results are a matter of concern, discussion and deliberation for the Congress party, we congratulate Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo, Mamata Banerjee, for her resounding victory and her determination in defeating the BJP, it said.

The Congress also congratulated the BJP and Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, for their victory in the north-eastern state as well as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their victory in Kerala.

"We sincerely hope that they will work to fulfil all their electoral promises as well as do their best to protect lives in times of the pandemic," said the Congress.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress fought as part of the DMK-led alliance. The DMK alliance led by M.K. Stalin has emerged victorious, defeating the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The party thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for their wisdom and faith and congratulated M.K. Stalin for leading the alliance to victory. It said it is committed to work together, fulfil the election promises and ensure the state's development.

"Congratulations to M.K. Stalin for the victory. People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will under your leadership prove to be a confident step in that direction," said Rahul Gandhi.

