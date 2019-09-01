We'll setup cow birth factories, only female calves will be born: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] Sep 1 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that in coming days only female calves will be born in the country as the Ministry for Animal Husbandry and Dairy will set-up cow birth factories.

Speaking at a dairy product launch, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries on Saturday said, "In the coming days, only female calves will be born in the country by using sex-sorted semen technology. Hum gai paida karne ki factory laga denge (We will set-up cow birth factories)."



He continued, "This year, 30 lakh doses (of sex-sorted semen) will be given and till 2025, there will be 10 crore female cows in the country."

Claiming to bring resolution using technology, he said, "We will use IVF technology from cows giving 20 litres milk, on cows which stop giving milk. We will bring revolution," he said. (ANI)

