We moved to rescind Mehul Choksi's citizenship for 'false declaration': Antigua Minister

Saint John's [Antigua], June 8 (ANI): Antigua Information Minister Melford Nicholas has said that when fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi applied for citizenship, his name didn't appear in any of the agencies who would able to give an attestation as to whether there was a charge against him or not.



He also said that they moved to rescind his citizenship under the point that he made "false declaration" and he has challenged it in court.

"When Mehul Choksi applied for citizenship, his name didn't appear in any of the agencies who would able to give an attestation as to whether or not there was a charge against him," the minister said.

"We had him (Mehul Choksi) under the point that he made a false declaration and moved to rescind his citizenship. He has challenged it in the court," he added.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has termed Mehul Choksi as an "Indian citizen" and said that the courts will decide what happens to the fugitive. He also said the government will protect the rights of Choksi as he awaits trial.

The fugitive diamantaire, who has been in Dominica for around two weeks, is facing legal proceedings.

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 and was caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB). (ANI)