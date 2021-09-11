We must never forget those we lost during 9/11 attacks: Biden

Lower Manhattan [US], September 11 (ANI): A moment of silence was observed on Saturday at a memorial in Lower Manhattan to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack, which left nearly 3,000 people dead.



US President Joe Biden was joined by former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in Lower Manhattan for the ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial, CNN reported.

Family members of the victims read the names of all their relatives at the National September 11th Memorial to honour them. Last year, the annual name-reading ceremony was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, with prerecorded names played over speakers to avoid contact.

Taking to Twitter, Biden said that the US must never forget those "we lost during one of the darkest moments in our history."

"Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 lives were cut short by an unspeakable act of cowardice and hatred on 9/11. As a nation, we must never forget those we lost during one of the darkest moments in our history and the enduring pain of their families and loved ones," Biden tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was an attack on humanity and such tragedies can only be avoided by inculcating human values. "Today is September 11th i.e. 9/11! A date in the history of the world that is known to have struck humanity," he said. (ANI)

