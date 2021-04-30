We need to focus on fighting virus, even saving one life is incredible job: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 30 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao has asked Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) to work for the COVID affected people and try to save as many lives as possible.



Addressing the party members via video conferencing held to review Covid Control Room activity of the state, the AICC state chief said: "Even if you succeed in saving one life it is an incredible job. We need to keep politics aside as advised by our leader Rahul Gandhi and all of us need to focus on fighting coronavirus."

The Congress leaded further advised the team to work out other alternatives to reach out to the people in distress and give them helping hand. He expressed satisfaction over the working of Covid Control team and complimented GPCC team, an official statement read.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Digambar Kamat while participating at the meeting informed the team that he already had two rounds of meetings with Collector wherein he has asked to start Mobile Testing facility.

"Demand is put for increasing bed capacity of South Goa district hospital and at GMC,: he imformed.

GPCC president Girish Chodankar expressed concerns over non availability of beds for the patients as Goa is working at 25 per cent above its capacity in Covid as well as private hospitals. He stated that in many government hospitals, Covid-19 patients are made to sleep on floors, Chairs and stretchers.

Chairperson of GPCC Covid Control room Dr Pramod Salgaonkar informed the participants on the functioning of the Covid Control Room setup by the Congress Party.

GPCC Vice Presidents M K Sheikh and Vithoba Dessai, Everson Vales and others also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

