We offered 40 seats to BSP in Haryana: Dushyant

Chautala said the JJP would now contest on all 90 seats alone.

"Neither will we bow down nor will we stop. Will fight on our own strength," Chautala tweeted.

His comments came in the wake of the BSP's decision not to contest the election in alliance with the JJP and instead field its own candidates on all seats.

The announcement came less than a month after the alliance was formed. Earlier, the AAP parted ways with the JJP. Both contested the Lok Sabha polls together.

Chautala, who won the 2014 election as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, is now leading the newly formed JJP, which had a poll alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state in the Lok Sabha polls. Chautala, the youngest MP in the last Lok Sabha, parted ways with the INLD in December 2018 after a bitter split in the party and the Chautala family. His father, Ajay Singh Chautala, is the elder son of INLD President and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.