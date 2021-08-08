We pledge to wipe out poverty, inequality: Union Culture Minister Kishan Reddy on Quit India Movement Exhibition

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday inaugurated an exhibition on 'Quit India Movement' to mark its 79th anniversary stating that we pledge to wipe out poverty and inequality from the society.



The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on this occasion.

While signing the visitor's register, the minister wrote, "The template for the Quit India Movement is relevant even today as we commemorate the 79th year of the struggle. In 1942, Mahatma Gandhi's Quit India drove out the colonial forces. In today's New India, as shared by the Prime Minister last year, we pledge to wipe out poverty, inequality, illiteracy, open defecation, terrorism, and discrimination and say Quit India to these evils."

While speaking to reporters, Reddy said, "The government will celebrate 'Azad Ke Amrut Varsh' (Golden Moments of Independence) across India. Special events will be organised in all the panchayats, villages and schools under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and freedom fighters will be remembered during this event. It will be celebrated for 75 months until 2023."

He further said, "Quit India Movement was announced on August 8 and the next day, the Britishers arrested Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders. At that time, several young leaders came to the forefront and led the movement."

Meghwal said, "The arrest of leaders Mahatma Gandhi gave opportunities to then young leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan to lead the freedom struggle."

Reddy said, "Ahead of the celebration of 75th Independence Day, I request everyone to sing the national anthem and upload it on rashtragaan.in website. It will be played at Red Fort on August 15." (ANI)

