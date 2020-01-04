We're 80 per cent, you're 18; don't oppose CAA: K'taka BJP MLA spews venom

Bellary (Karnataka) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): A BJP MLA has apparently threatened 'minority' Muslims against participating in anti-CAA protests, saying that opposing the new Citizenship Act will not be good for them and they will have to face serious repercussions.

"It's just a caution for those who are protesting against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). We are 80 per cent and you (Muslims) are 18 per cent. Imagine what will happen if we take charge," MLA Somashekar Reddy told a gathering here on Friday."Beware of the majority when you live in this country. This is our country. If you want to live here, you will have to, like the Australian Prime Minister said, follow the country's traditions," he added.He said: "So, I warn you that CAA and NRC are made by Modi and Amith Shah. If you will go against these acts, it won't be good."Continuing to spew venom, the MLA further said, "If you wish, you can go to Pakistan. We don't have any issues. Intentionally, we would not send you."He said that the community should live in harmony with Hindus. "If you will act as enemies, we should also react like enemies," he said.Earlier, Bengaluru BJP MP Tejaswi Surya reportedly called CAA opposers as "puncturewalas".The nation has been witnessing massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has specifically stated that the NRC was never discussed. (ANI)