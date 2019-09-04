We're against outside interference in country's matters: Modi

<br>"We are both against any outside intervention in the matters of any country," the Indian Prime Minister said.

Modi made the reamrk during the issuance of a joint media statement by the two leaders after their wide-ranging talks, which Putin said would help further develop the special and privileged relations between India and Russia "comprehensively".

The two sides signed 15 pacts, including one on cooperation in the production of spare parts for Russian military equipment. The other pacts covered a wide range of sectors, including energy and roads. The two countries also decided to extend military and technical cooperation between them by 10 years.

Calling Modi "my dear friend", Putin described him as a "great friend of Russia" and said that India is one of the key partners of his country with which it has special and privileged strategic partnership. He said the pacts signed on Wednesday spelt out the priority areas in the bilateral ties. Putin did not touch the Indo-Pakistan ties in his comments, but Modi made a veiled reference while saying that they discussed global and regional issues "as always". In the regional context, Modi talked about Afghanistan and said that India wanted to see the country become peaceful and drive its policies itself.