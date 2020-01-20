We're not here for a short while, we're here to serve mother India for a long time: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it has been the BJP's speciality to run its proceedings democratically and the party and its workers were in politics to serve the Mother India for a long time.

Addressing the gathering after former Union Minister JP Nadda was elected as new party chief at the party headquarters here, Modi said the BJP workers grow vertically as the party expands horizontally and the party keeps getting a new generation of leadership."It has been the BJP's speciality to run its proceedings democratically. We're not here for a short while. We're here to serve the Mother India for a long time. We have to do this for centuries. And we have not to sit till the expectations with which the party was born are fulfilled," he said.The Prime Minister said that it was a matter of pride for the BJP that "the ideals with which we started in politics, the values for which the workers of the party devoted their lives for four-five generations and the expectations of people, the BJP has adapted itself to those and expanded"."It has been the nature of the party from the beginning that the party will try to expand horizontally to the extent possible and a worker keeps growing vertically. It is due to this tradition that the BJP is getting the leadership of the new generation which helps in taking the party forward," he said.Referring to the presence of the party's senior leaders -- LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Modi said that it has been his good fortune that he has worked under them."Sometimes at the national level and sometimes at the state level, I have had the opportunity to walk holding their fingers," he said.Modi said elections have become a constant process for political parties and separately parties talk about repeated election "but when a collective stand is to be taken, there is difficulty".Modi said the BJP has widened its reach under Amit Shah's tenure as the national president."Struggle and organisation, we have been walking on those tracks. Struggling for the problems of the country, expanding the organisation, growth of the worker, these have been aims of the party. But running party while in power is a big challenge in itself," he said.Modi said the BJP has grown in a short time, allied itself to the expectations of people and made changes according to the needs of the time."BJP is not the biggest party only on the basis of its membership numbers but it is a party which has made a place for itself in the hearts of people," he said.He expressed confidence that the BJP will move forward with its core values under the leadership of Nadda."The BJP may face more difficulty in the future and we must be ready. According to the needs and desires of the nation, moulding the workers and taking India ahead is our target," he said.He said Naddaji has always tried to give his best in the responsibilities given to him."Naddaji's leadership will give us new energy, hope, and inspiration. We must ensure that he is successful. Whatever he asks for, we must deliver. As a party worker, we must walk with our core values in the journey ahead with love for our motherland," he said. (ANI)