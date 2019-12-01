We should be ashamed of not protecting our daughters: RS Deputy Chairman

New Delhi (India), Dec 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Narayan Singh Harivansh said that we should be ashamed of not being able to provide security to our daughters.

His statement came in the backdrop of alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

"We should be ashamed that we cannot even give our daughters security. There is a dire need of character-building in our society, as suggested by Gandhi ji. We need to build a society that is free of any sort of greed," said Harivansh."Vinoba Bhave once said in the 1950s that the way we have embraced the western model of development, don't know where this consumerist culture will take us. If one loses wealth/health, there is no worry. But, if we lose values as a society, the damage will be irreplaceable," he added."Got goose-bumps after reading chilling details of the atrocities done on the young woman. We need to take stock of where our society is headed?" he said.The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city.As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.The police on Friday arrested four persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor. (ANI)