We should not take extreme steps or go to point of no return: Sanjay Dhotre on JNU protests

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Amid protests by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Sanjay Dhotre on Monday said that extreme steps should not be taken.

"Jawaharlal Nehru University has produced many students who led the nation in various fields. There can be different ideologies but such incidents are not right. We should not take extreme steps or go to a point of no return," Dhotre said.

JNU students, who had started their protest march towards the Parliament earlier in the day, were allegedly thrashed by police personnel and taken to unknown locations after detention.The JNU students' march to Parliament was stopped by the police near Safdarjung Tomb. They are demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.A student protestor alleged that by constituting a high-power committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning in JNU, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is trying to create a certain sense of fear among the students."Our demands are very clear. Many student protestors have been thrashed brutally and they have been taken to unknown locations. Our demand is to release our detained friends. JNUSU has not received any notification regarding the high-power committee," said the student protestor."The teacher's association has also not received any notification in this regard. They haven't made it clear that what steps they will be taking. We want to convey a message to MHRD that no such committee is valid for us until the hostel manual gets cancelled," he added.Students raised slogans and banners against the government. A large number of protestors chanted slogans like, "Halla Bol" and "Dekhna hai zor kitna bazue katil mein hai".In view of the protest, as advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry Gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily. (ANI)