We should work on strategies for physical classes in schools, says Dr Guleria

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Noting that physical schools are useful because they help individuals to grow, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday suggested "aggressively working" for the opening of schools and said that online education due to the situation created by COVID-19 has impacted the young generation in terms of knowledge.



In an interview with ANI, Dr Guleria said there is a need to work on strategies that schools can be open and students can take classes in physical mode.

He said authorities will take a call on opening schools for physical classes and suggested that these can be opened in a limited way at an appropriate time where half the children come one day and the other half the next day.

Dr Guleria said people from marginalised sections who cannot go for online classes are suffering.

"This is something authorities need to take a call on. I personally feel that we should aggressively work on opening schools because it has really affected the young generation in terms of knowledge and especially the marginalised ones who cannot go for online classes, they are suffering," Dr Guleria said.

"Physical schools are useful because they help individuals to grow. There is an interaction among students and other activities in school which help a lot in terms of the development of children's character. We should try and work on strategies that schools can be open," he added.

The Centre has said that schools will reopen once a significant portion of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. The schools are shut since March last year due to the COVID pandemic. The country is ramping up vaccination against COVID-19. (ANI)

