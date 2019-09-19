We turned challenges into opportunities: Yogi

Addressing a press conference here to mark the occasion, Adityanth said that when he and his team took over on March 19, 2017, there were challenges galore.

"But we decided to turn these challenges into opportunities and I am happy to inform that we have done the same. The BJP had returned to power in Uttar Pradesh after a 14-year 'vanvas' (exile) and our biggest challenge was to change the perception that people had of the state," he said.

"We have set a benchmark for good governance, development and faith."

He said that with the inspiration and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah, his team ensured that Uttar Pradesh remained free of communal riots, kidnappings and organized crime. Listing his achievements, the Chief Minister said that his government had ensured a safe environment in the state and this was proved by the eagerness shown by various industrialists and capitalists while investing in Uttar Pradesh. "There was a high crime rate when we came but in the past two years, we have managed to either eliminate criminals or put them behind bars. There has been a marked decrease in the crime rate and we are focusing on women safety too," he said. Adityanath said that in 30 months, his government had opened 41 new police stations, inducted 75,000 police personnel and made sure that events like the Kumbh Mela were held without any disturbance. Talking about basic education, he said that under the 'School Chalo' campaign, 50 lakh new children were enrolled and the state government was providing them uniforms, books, shoes and sweaters. He said that in the health sector, 15 new medical colleges were being opened and admission in seven of them had already begun. He said that the number of encephalitis cases had decreased in the state by 65 per cent. Adityanath added that infrastructure development was a top priority of his government. "We have built roads, connected airports and now we are set to start the Purvanchal Expressway from next year." He thanked his team of Ministers and bureaucrats for ensuring successful and quick implementation of the schemes launched by the Modi government. The Chief Minister said that his government would now focus on achieving the $1 trillion economy in the next two and a half years. Adityanath was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh at the press conference. He also released a book on the 30 months of his government.