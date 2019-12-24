We've support of 50 MLAs, oath-taking ceremony on Dec 29: Hemant Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 29 and have the support of 50 MLAs.

"We have claimed to form the government in Jharkhand, with the support of 50 MLAs. We have requested the Governor to invite us to form government in the state," Soren told media here.



"The oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 29th," he added.

Earlier today, Soren met former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) chief Babulal Marandi.

"Our party will support Hemant Soren, unconditionally, because he has the required majority," Marandi said.

JMM fought the election in alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) to win a comfortable majority with 47 seats.

JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one seat in the Assembly polls. (ANI)

