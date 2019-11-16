We want Uddhav Thackeray to lead Maharashtra govt: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the party wants its chief Uddhav Thackeray to lead the government to be formed in Maharashtra.

"Undoubtedly, the government that we are going to form in Maharashtra will be under the leadership of a Chief Minister from Shiv Sena. We want Uddhav Thackeray to lead the government in the state," Raut told reporters here.



This comes as Shiv Sena is engaged in parleys with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form a government in the state where President's Rule was imposed earlier this week after no party was able to form a government.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing as the latter denied sharing the Chief Minister's post for 2.5 years each.

The BJP had emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

