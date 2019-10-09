We welcome BJP's directive to Giriraj Singh on unwarranted comments about JDU: KC Tyagi

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Wednesday welcomed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President's directive to Union Minister Giriraj Singh to refrain from making unwarranted comments on Nitish Kumar and the JDU.

"BJP leader JP Nadda has advised Union Minister Giriraj Singh to refrain from making unwarranted statements on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JDU,"

"We welcome this directive of the working president of BJP. This is good for the health of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," he added.Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who represents Begusarai in Lok Sabha had on October 4 said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should take the onus for the waterlogging in Patna and other parts of the state,"If the praise is for the leader then he should take the criticism too. The state administration is responsible for the mismanagement of the flood situation in the capital city and the state," the Union Minister had told ANI.JDU on October 6 sought clarification from its ally BJP after Singh alleged mismanagement by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the wake of Patna floods.Speaking to ANI, JDU General Secretary and National Spokesperson Pavan Verma had said, "Whether Giriraj Singh's periodic rants against Nitish Kumar and the NDA government are emanating from the frustration of the individual or he is merely voicing the opinion of the mainstream BJP, must be clarified by the BJP." (ANI)