We were stopped from offering Namaz at VC's lodge, former AMU Students Union president Salman Imtiaz

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): A group of students led by the former president of AMU Students Union, Mohd Salman Imtiaz were allegedly not allowed to offer prayers during a protest at the Vice-Chancellor's lodge on Wednesday.



"When we were at the VC's lodge...the time to offer prayers was passing. So, we thought that we should offer Namaz there itself. But we were stopped from doing so," Salman Imtiaz said here.

Imtiaz said that the proctorial team prevented them from offering prayers. He added that they were accused of doing politics over "Namaz".

" The Vice-Chancellor is saying they did not make anybody vacate the hostels...it is winter vacation. So if there is winter vacation, research scholars should be allowed to stay back. We were sitting at the VC's lodge so that somebody would come and talks to us," said Imtiaz.

"And the most important thing, around 1,000 AMU students from the North East are living outside the campus...they are not able to go home. They want to stay in the hostel instead of living outside...if the hostel has not been vacated," he added. (ANI)

