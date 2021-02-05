We will definitely fight for Vizag steel plant: AP BJP president

"We will definitely fight for Visakhapatnam," said Veerraju, assuring about the steel plant located in the port city, which the Central government has decided to privatize.

Amaravati, Feb 5 (IANS) In a deviation of stance within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and its Andhra Pradesh wing, party state president Somu Veerraju said AP BJP leaders will definitely fight for Visakhapatnam steel plant on Friday.

Veerraju said he agrees with the locals' contention against privatizing Vizag Steel Plant.

"In the current atmosphere, AP BJP completely agrees with it. Yesterday, Madhav met Nirmala Sitharaman and tomorrow external affairs minister is coming, GVL (Narasimha Rao) is hereOn Feb 14 we are going to attend a meeting in Delhi, then we will meet the president (party) and convey the thoughts on the steel plant," said Veerraju.

He reminded that the steel plant came to Visakhapatnam after a massive movement some decades ago when he was a school boy and invoked Amruta Rao's name, a Dalit MLA who fought for it.

Meanwhile, he alleged that recently Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Buddha Venkkana charged at BJP leaders when they were addressing the media after visiting several temples allegedly attacked.

Veerraju claimed that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took up building temples because the BJP fought for it.

"Chandrababu never built. He just appointed a committee. In the CAG report, it was mentioned how temples funds were expended during Chandrababu's time. But now he is chanting 'Jai Shriram' at Ram's temple, what can we say?" observed the BJP leader.

He alleged that money was not paid for the temple lands taken during Nara Chandrababu Naidu's tenure as chief minister.

"Until a few days back, Naidu said reservations should be given for Christians. Then no Hindu will be left in the scheduled castesNow he says Jagan is converting people," claimed Veerraju.

As the BJP is in power at the Centre, Veerraju said one should be careful while talking and claimed that he was only talking about issues, without undermining anyone. Eom/355 words

