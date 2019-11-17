We will file review petition within 30 days of Ayodhya verdict, says AIMPLB member Zafaryab Jilani

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will make "full efforts" to file the review petition within 30 days of the pronouncement of the verdict on the Ayodhya issue by the Supreme Court.

"We will put our full efforts to file the review petitions within 30 days of Ayodhya judgment," said Zafaryab Jilani, AIMPLB member, while addressing media persons here on Sunday.On November 9, the Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment in the Ayodhya case directing the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this.The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the centre and state government."We will file a review petition. We cannot accept any other piece of ordinary land according to Sharia law. We want the same Babri Masjid land," he said.The Working Committee meeting of the AIMPLB held here decided to file the review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Ayodhya issue while declining to accept the five acres of land."In the Supreme Court verdict, such things have been written that will lead to confrontation with each other. According to Sharia, the Masjid remains at the place where it is once built. It is not allowed as per Sharia to accept anything in place of Masjid be it land, money or any other thing adjoining it," said Maulana Rahman while addressing the press conference.A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had ordered that the Central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site. (ANI)