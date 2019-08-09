We will have new president after CWC meet on Saturday: K C Venugopal

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Congress party will get a new president on August 10, said party general secretary KC Venugopal here on Friday after attending a high-level meeting.

"Around 20-22 leaders have participated in the discussion held today. This was a brief meeting ahead of the CWC meet scheduled for tomorrow, where there will be a broader consultation. We will get a president tomorrow," Venugopal told reporters here.

As the things stand, the CWC might accept Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the post of the party president in the meeting scheduled for tomorrow.Sources said the party is most likely to form a group of leaders, based on the opinion of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents to elect a new president.Venugopal also said the party leaders today passed a resolution on the BJP led government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir and also put forward their opinions on the choice of the next party president.Chief Ministers Captain Amarinder Singh, Kamal Nath, and Bhupesh Baghel did not take part in the meeting, while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy attended the meeting.President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Sachin Pilot said that every leader in the party wants to have a leader soon and is in favour of a "quick decision"."Tomorrow's meeting is very important and its base has been increased to get the opinion of more party leaders. Everybody is in favour of a quick decision on this topic so that the Congress can get ready to face the political situations ahead," Scindia said. (ANI)